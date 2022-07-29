Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Trading Up 6.2%

Foran Mining Co. (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) was up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMCXF. National Bank Financial upgraded Foran Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

