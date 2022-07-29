Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $13.88. Ford Motor shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 1,802,641 shares trading hands.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

