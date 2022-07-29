Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $449.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.