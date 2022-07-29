Formula One Group (FWONA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%.
Formula One Group Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ FWONA opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. Formula One Group has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $64.70.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula One Group stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWONA. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
