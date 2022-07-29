Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

