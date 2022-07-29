Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

