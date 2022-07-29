Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $559,618.40 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 127,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $559,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,343,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,714.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

On Monday, July 11th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 41,926 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $185,732.18.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $26.56 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

