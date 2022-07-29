Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €76.70 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €76.70 ($78.27) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €37.43 ($38.19) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.37 ($38.13) and a twelve month high of €69.96 ($71.39). The company’s 50 day moving average is €49.63 and its 200 day moving average is €55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

