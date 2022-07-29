Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $52.51 Average PT from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.69) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.