Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE FDP opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.57. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh purchased 19,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $489,252.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,827,018 shares in the company, valued at $172,518,744.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,301 shares of company stock valued at $284,281 in the last 90 days. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 35,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

