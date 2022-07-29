Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,900.17 ($34.94).

Frontier Developments Trading Down 0.3 %

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,535.50 ($18.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £605.34 million and a PE ratio of 4,288.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,351.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.66. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,900 ($34.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

