FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.69). The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.97. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $908.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

