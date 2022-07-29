FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Lowered by Analyst

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.75 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.92.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$294.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.85 million.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

