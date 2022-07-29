FY2022 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut by Oppenheimer

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Landstar System in a report released on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $11.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.98. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Landstar System Trading Up 4.5 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.38.

LSTR opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.