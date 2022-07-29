FY2022 EPS Estimates for S&T Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 416.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 74,253 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,049,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $319,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $75,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $104,016.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,682.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

