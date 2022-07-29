FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million.
Home Capital Group Stock Performance
HCG stock opened at C$25.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.69. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.83 and a one year high of C$46.92.
Home Capital Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.30%.
About Home Capital Group
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
Featured Stories
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.