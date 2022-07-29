FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

FOLD stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,551,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,275,000 after purchasing an additional 207,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,934,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,156,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $58,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.