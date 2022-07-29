FY2023 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.69%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.39. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in HealthStream by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

