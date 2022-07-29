FY2023 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.73. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $313,214. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

