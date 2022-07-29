FY2024 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Newmont stock opened at C$58.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.06. Newmont has a one year low of C$56.55 and a one year high of C$108.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.62 billion and a PE ratio of 48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 180.33%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

