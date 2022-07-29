Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,795,761,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Garmin by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

