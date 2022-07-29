GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 3,450.4% in July

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, an increase of 3,450.4% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GBT Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GTCH opened at $0.00 on Friday. GBT Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.81.
GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.
GBT Technologies Company Profile
GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.
