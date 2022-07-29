General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $223.80 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

