General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

