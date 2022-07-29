General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

