General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $35.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GM. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

General Motors stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

