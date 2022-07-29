General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $42.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective dropped by Wedbush from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

General Motors Stock Up 3.1 %

GM opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

