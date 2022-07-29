Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $146.45 and last traded at $146.37, with a volume of 1112440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.73.

The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average is $132.02.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

