German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) PT Raised to $39.50 at Piper Sandler

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $39.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

