Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 622 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.9 %

NOC stock opened at $454.46 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.82 and its 200 day moving average is $441.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

