Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $72,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,081 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

