Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.30. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 13,491 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Globalstar Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

