Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

GT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.19.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.