GrafTech International (EAF) to Release Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 557.82%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $7.66 on Friday. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

