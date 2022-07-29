GrafTech International (EAF) to Release Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 557.82%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GrafTech International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $7.66 on Friday. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63.
GrafTech International Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
