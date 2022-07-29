Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys 213 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Alphabet stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $138.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

