GSK (NYSE:GSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,787.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.93 on Thursday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

