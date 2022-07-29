Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 9,075.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.06 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

