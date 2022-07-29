Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Trading Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $27.00. DA Davidson currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hanmi Financial traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 2,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 101,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $761.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

