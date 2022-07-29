Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.70.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.3 %

HAS opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

