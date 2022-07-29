Haywood Securities Analysts Give Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) a C$4.50 Price Target

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) received a C$4.50 target price from equities researchers at Haywood Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Titanium Transportation Group Trading Down 1.7 %

CVE:TTR opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$100.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$135.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

