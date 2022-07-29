HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.68.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

