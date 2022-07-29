HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. UBS Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $249.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.68.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $209.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.89. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.