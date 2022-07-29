Head-To-Head Comparison: Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) vs. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million 2.17 -$8.99 million ($1.15) -0.71 Sonnet BioTherapeutics $480,000.00 35.34 -$24.98 million N/A N/A

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Petros Pharmaceuticals and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 673.81%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.48% -24.57% Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A -226.37% -152.74%

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead candidate is SON-1010, a fully human version of interleukin 12 for the treatment non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6 for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics PTE, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin 6. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.