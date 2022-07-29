Head-To-Head Review: AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMB Financial and Territorial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp $66.77 million 3.07 $17.43 million $1.88 11.79

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Territorial Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AMB Financial and Territorial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp 25.93% 6.73% 0.81%

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans; construction loans; lot loans; home equity line of credit and loans; and vehicle loans for motorcycles, wave runners, snowmobiles, motor homes, campers/travel trailers, and boats and boat trailers. In addition, it provides merchant, remote deposit, receivables financing, and ACH banking services; online, mobile, voice, and youth banking services; investment, estate, business, and personal financial planning services; debit/ATM and credit cards; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; health savings account; and safe deposit boxes. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Indiana, as well as through its four full-service banking offices located in Munster, Dyer, Hammond, and Crown Point, Indiana. AMB Financial Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage; home equity; consumer; multi-family mortgage; commercial business; and construction, commercial, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the state of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

