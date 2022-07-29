Head-To-Head Review: Kanzhun (BZ) versus Its Rivals

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kanzhun to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kanzhun and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun Competitors 676 3678 8974 250 2.65

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 56.79%. Given Kanzhun’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kanzhun and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million -$168.07 million -8.94 Kanzhun Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 9.66

Kanzhun’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32% Kanzhun Competitors -374.16% -15.21% -5.33%

Summary

Kanzhun competitors beat Kanzhun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

