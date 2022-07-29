Head-To-Head Review: Kanzhun (BZ) versus Its Rivals

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kanzhun to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kanzhun and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kanzhun
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Kanzhun Competitors
|676
|3678
|8974
|250
|2.65
As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 56.79%. Given Kanzhun’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Kanzhun and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kanzhun
|$668.35 million
|-$168.07 million
|-8.94
|Kanzhun Competitors
|$7.78 billion
|$2.04 billion
|9.66
Kanzhun’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Kanzhun and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kanzhun
|-20.99%
|-9.25%
|-7.32%
|Kanzhun Competitors
|-374.16%
|-15.21%
|-5.33%
Summary
Kanzhun competitors beat Kanzhun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
