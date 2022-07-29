Head-To-Head Review: Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) versus 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) and Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and Mediaset’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.48 $3.11 million ($0.04) -28.50 Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A

Mediaset has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 5N Plus and Mediaset, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mediaset 0 0 0 0 N/A

5N Plus currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. Given 5N Plus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Mediaset.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Mediaset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -1.50% 1.29% 0.55% Mediaset N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

5N Plus has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

5N Plus beats Mediaset on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications. In addition, the company is involved in animal feed additives and pharmaceutical ingredients as well as offers recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial applications.5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

