Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock worth $93,877 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

