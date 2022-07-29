HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $743.69 million, a PE ratio of 106.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $2,670,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 68,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.