Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 3,360.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEINY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($122.45) to €125.00 ($127.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($122.45) to €121.00 ($123.47) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($65.31) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.37.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

