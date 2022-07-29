Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Capital One Financial to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $585.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.91. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

